Gulf Co. Schools cancels school ahead of weather concerns

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In an email Monday afternoon, Gulf Schools Superintendent Jim Norton has conferred with Emergency Management to make the decision to close schools on Tuesday, September 15th.

According to the statement, “Inclement weather associated with Hurricane Sally may pose a threat to the safety of our students and staff and it is only prudent to take precautions. At this time, we are under an official tropical storm warning.”

The email also read, “It will be a hurricane related weather day and does not have to be considered a Distance Learning Day. Currently, we fully intend to reopen on Wednesday, September 16th, but will continue to monitor the situation and will keep you updated. Please stay safe and keep those in the direct path of Hurricane Sally in your prayers.”