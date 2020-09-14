Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In an emergency meeting of the Walton County Board of County Commissioners, held today, September 14, 2020, the Walton County BCC issued a Local State of Emergency that has been dated retroactively to Saturday, September 12 due to actions that were taken by Public Works over the weekend.

The Walton County BCC will reconvene their meeting this afternoon at 5:00pm, prior to their scheduled Budget Hearing, in the DeFuniak Springs Courthouse to receive storm related updates from Walton County Emergency Management. At that time, the BCC will decide if any additional actions will be taken.