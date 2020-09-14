Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ron DeSantis

FILE – In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Doral, Fla. A federal appellate court has stayed a lower court ruling that gave impoverished Florida felons the right to vote. The order issued Wednesday, July 1, 2020, disappointed voting rights activists and could have national implications in November’s presidential election. In May, a federal judge ruled that Florida law can’t stop disenfranchised felons from voting because they can’t pay back any legal fees and restitution they owe. DeSantis immediately appealed to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting a stay of the ruling and a review of the case by the full appeals court. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Tallahassee.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mrs. Sehlhorst First Grade Class

International Coastal Cleanup happening September 19

International Coastal Cleanup happening September 19

Bay High School JROTC participates in 9/11 memorial

Franklin County new pavilion

Daryl Wilson joins Bay High football coaching staff

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the