PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — Cool and clear conditions continue for your Wednesday with lows tonight for our Inland areas reaching the upper 30s, and our Coastal areas the lower to mid 40s. Patchy frost is possible early tomorrow morning for our Inland areas, but otherwise warming up rather quickly as that high pressure system starts to head southeast wrapping some warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico.

Highs tomorrow be in the upper 60s to low 70s with even warmer temperatures on Friday, but a cold front is on its way Friday evening. Right around noon is when we will start seeing rain in the Panhandle. As it stands right now their is a slight risk for severe weather for most of our viewing area. Strong winds and heavy rainfall amounts is the main worry right now.

Going into the weekend cooler temperatures are back in the forecast with temperatures struggling to reach the low 60s for highs for Saturday and Sunday.

Next week there is another system that looks like it could bring storms and showers as well right around Tuesday into Wednesday. With the potential for severe weather and heavy amounts of rain you should download the Storm Track 13 APP, or stay in touch with us here at News 13.