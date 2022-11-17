PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Cold temperatures will continue to plague the Panhandle for the remainder of the week.

High pressure still has room to sink into the Southeast, bringing even cold temperatures to the region Thursday night and Friday morning. Temperatures from the shoreline moving inland will range from 36°, down to potentially 30° degrees.

For the rest of Thursday, neighborhoods can anticipate high temperatures in the mid-50s, with mostly cloudy skies, and northerly flow becoming breezy at times.

Pushing into the weekend, slight rain chances return. Precipitation should remain relatively light in nature as low pressure rides east through the northern Gulf, exiting our area towards the Florida Peninsula.

Depending on how far north the system rides our chance for showers will be subject to change. At the moment coastal areas will have the best shot at wetter weather. The timing would be Saturday night and Sunday.

By Monday, a warming trend begins. High temperatures will peek back towards the lower 60s, and potentially rise toward 70 by Thanksgiving Day.