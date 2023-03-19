PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The title says it all. Freezing conditions tonight as temperatures drop in the low 30s and upper 20s for the Panhandle. The Freeze Warning starts tonight at 1 am and last till 8 am CST Monday. Right now before the sun goes down would be a good time to start bring those plants in if you have not already done so.

Cool conditions continue tomorrow as the high pressure shifts towards the east. Once we go into the Monday evening those winds start shift from North to East. We will start seeing some warming conditions coming Tuesday with the winds finally coming from the south. Once we reach Wednesday it starts to look really nice as high temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s for our coastal areas and low to mid 80s for our inland areas. Our next chance of rain comes Saturday, but dry and warm conditions continue after that.