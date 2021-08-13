Tropical Depression Freds Path Bringing Expected Impacts to Panama City Beach and the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of now, a Hurricane is not out of the question but the forecast conscience is for a moderate to a strong tropical storm. With the current state of the storm shifts in the forecast and track are still possible. For the area, winds would be their highest on Monday when the storm passes through.

Most could see wind 25-45 mph with some gust to 50 possible. The coast could see locally higher amounts to 55 mph. Rainfall might have the biggest impact with 2-4″ of rain and isolated areas seeing more than 6″ this is enough to cause an issue thanks to the recent rainfall we have had. Power outages will be scattered at best and are not expected to be widespread at this point.

Tropical Storm conditions are expected to start as early as Monday morning rain and windy conditions will be around most of the day Monday. Poor beach conditions will be expected Sunday through Tuesday as wave heights will be climbing up to a peak around 6-8′ on Monday and leftover swell Tuesday. Any tropical system brings the threat for isolated tornadoes and that should be monitored through the day on Monday. A slight risk for severe weather will be likely as the storm moves ashore.

The forecast can still change but a moderate to strong tropical storm seems likely the GFS and EURO agree on track but the EURO weather model shows a stronger storm with more rain across the area.

The storm overall is not expected to make a major impact and will quickly fall apart after moving ashore. Rain and surf remain the main concern while winds and tornadoes will also be possible but shouldn’t cause major issues.

My advice is to prepare as you would for a category 1 hurricane and hope that the more likely scenario plays out which is what is forecasted. With the possibility that the forecast can change please keep looking for the current information as it becomes available.