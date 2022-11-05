PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — The lasting impressions of a cold front will cause stray moisture through the weekend.

The cold front will turn stationary as it lingers east overnight. This will cause overnight temperatures to remain warm, ranging through the ’60s. The moist atmosphere and light wind speeds will also be cause for fog formation too, especially in inland areas.

Temperatures will stay relatively warm and above average through the mid-week, as we wait for another pattern shift to drop temperatures.

On Wednesday and Thursday, there is expected to be influence from a potential tropical system brewing in the Atlantic. Currently, the bulk of convection sitting to the east of the Dominican Republic has an 80% chance of tropical formation over the next 5 days.

As the system inches closer to the eastern edge of the Florida Peninsula, it will cause breezy and potentially moist conditions for us here in the Panhandle midweek.

Late next week, rain chances could return, as temperatures are still cooler, ranging through the 70s for afternoon highs.