PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – A lingering front will keep chances for patchy and widespread fog around throughout Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Similar conditions will continue through the better part of the week. Commuters need to be aware of the possibility of dense fog in inland and coastal portions of the Panhandle.

This means allotting extra time for you to get to work/school, leaving plenty of room between you and the cars on the road, using low-beam headlights, and trying to keep yourself in the right lane by following lines of traffic.

In addition to foggy conditions, afternoons will be warm through the majority of the 7-day period. Highs are going to increase from the lower to mid-70s on Monday and Tuesday, to the upper 70s and near 80 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

A few isolated showers cant be ruled out through the mid week, either.

Cooler air is expected to push into the Southeast by next weekend, with minor rain chances as well. Below-average temperatures will extend into the mid-December forecast.