Flooding issues in Gulf County lead to severe beach erosion

CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — Flooding continues across in the Panhandle in every county including Gulf. The county got nearly ten inches of rain over the past two days, which led to flooded roads and eroded beaches.

These outer bands of rainfall from Hurricane Sally continue to move through the Gulf Coast very slowly, causing beach erosion here at Cape San Blas in Gulf County.

Beach boardwalks have been seen scattered across the beaches as well as chairs and other beach equipment.

“I didn’t think it would be this strong here,” said Tourist, Sarah Boring.

Tourist Ann Marie says she’s seen everything from broken boats to surfers braving the seven-foot waters.

“The waves have just been coming up to practically where we’re staying on the deck in the house, almost up to the middle deck, they’ve been pushing stuff up, we’ve seen fallen palm trees, people’s decks, we’ve seen people’s boardwalks,” Marie.

“It’s so crazy how widespread this hurricane is, especially when it’s moving at around two miles per hour,” said Boring.

“It’s one of those things that you always worried about the power of water, but you don’t actually fully understand it until you see it with your own eyes,” said Marie.

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison says that they are monitoring the weather closely with experts and emergency management staff. They’re looking to keep all residents safe.

“Obviously it’s one of those days that nobody needs to be in the water, however, we realize there will be some people that will potentially go out and try to brave it, those situations we realize they are out there at their own risk,” said Sheriff Harrison.