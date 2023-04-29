PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — A Mesoscale Convective System made its way through our area earlier, bringing with it some heavy showers and light thunderstorms. No Severe warnings were issued with this system.

The Severe Weather Threat is not over yet though. Tonight another round of showers and storms starts moving in around Midnight and last for few hours. Right now there is a Marginal Risk for tonight with winds being the main concern, but still cannot rule out the chance of an Isolated Tornado.

Tomorrow we will see clouds to begin your morning, then clearing conditions are expected as a High Pressure System starts to build in the South. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be in the upper 70s.

For most the week that High Pressure System will be in control. Monday through Thursday will be dry and sunny. Friday a low pressure system looks to move into our area, but its to far out to see how it will impact us next weekend.