BEAR CREEK, Fla. (WMBB) - Nestled just north of Panama City, the Bear Creek Feline Center has been rescuing many different breeds of exotic cats for the last 20 years. The location, chosen by the owners, was known specifically for the great shade provided by large oak trees.

Bertie and Jim Broaddus have run the facility since the start, and say they just loved those oaks. "The cages were built around trees and we didn't have to do anything but just let those trees cover the whole tops of the cages," Bertie said. "They had great sunlight."