PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Troughing patterns in the upper atmosphere through Tuesday will keep temperatures slightly below average, but still warm, for the start of October.

High temperatures will range in the lower to mid-80s at the beginning of the week, and rise towards to upper 80s after mid-week.

Low temperatures will range through the 50s inland and 60s along the shoreline.

Little to no precipitation is expected through next Saturday.

Recent drought reports put the Panhandle in an “abnormally dry” category, so be careful of burning things in open areas or outside.

There are two areas on watch in the tropics, but neither holds a threat to the US mainland at this time.