PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Overcast Conditions currently, with storms heading our way into the night hours and tomorrow. Some Storms will bring heavy rain at times. Marginal risk for Severe weather from Panama City eastward.

As that warm front moves into the area over the next 12 hours temperatures will rise and our high temperatures tomorrow will be around the upper 60s to lower 70s, but cooling Sunday night as a cold front is moves through right after the warm front with lows into the mid to upper 40s.

Storms will move out Sunday evening bringing cooler conditions going into Monday. Another Warm front will move into our area late Tuesday, early Wednesday bring more showers along with it.

Again after the warm front pushes through, a cold front moves through the area bring cool temperatures most of next week. Make you have a umbrella with you over the next few days.