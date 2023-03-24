PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — Foggy conditions to start your Friday morning, but finally starting to see that fog clear up over the Panhandle. For the rest of your Friday we will see cloudy conditions along the coast and mostly clear conditions in our inland areas with highs in the mid to upper 70s for our coastal areas and low to mid 80s for our Inland areas.

Going into tonight clouds will start to roll in even more as a Low Pressure system makes its way into the Panhandle. The cold front itself will stall leaving showers throughout the weekend. Right now our Severe Weather Threat is Marginal with strong winds being the main concern.

Showers linger into next week as that front finally pushes through with a quick cool down next Wednesday.