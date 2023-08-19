PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Another day of hot weather once again here in Panhandle and more heat is on the way.

Today was another hot one for all of us here in the Panhandle. Highs today reaching into the mid 90s along the coastline and upper 90s for our inland locations. A few isolated showers were out there today, but conditions have stayed dry for the most part.

Tonight will be very nice. Mostly clear conditions are expected. Lows tonight are forecasted to be near the mid 70s for our inland locations and upper 70s for the coastline.

For next week Sunday and Monday will be the best chance of rain as a tropical wave to the south continues to push towards the west will bring some isolated showers tomorrow and Monday. Coverage will around 30 percent. Tuesday is when things get hot. A upper level ridge will bring dry and hot conditions all week for us in the Panhandle. Temperatures will be all the way up in the triple digits for areas close to Tallahassee. Record highs for this week are around 100 to 102 degrees and from Tuesday to the weekend temperatures are forecasted to be around 100 to 105. No break from the rain either.

As things becoming hot here the tropics are starting to become active as we approach the peak of Hurricane Season. Right now there is 5 areas of interest. All of have a good chance of formation within the next 7 days. The 2 in the Caribbean right now look to potentially form a tropical depression, but not a lot of strengthen is expected