PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Some strong showers and storms earlier across the Panhandle earlier this evening. Over the last hour or so those showers have fizzled out. Still could see a stray shower or storm this evening.

Tonight a chance of some showers and storms early, but drying out for the most apart across our viewing area. Lows tonight are forecasted to be in mid 60s.

Tomorrow and Tuesday have the best chances of seeing dry weather. A high pressure system from the north will start to build across the southeast.

Rain chances however increase by Wednesday. Will start to see that Summer pattern return with more of a southwesterly flow bringing some Seabreeze showers mid-week. Highs are forecasted to be in the mid 80s along the coastline and low 90s in our inland areas throughout the week.