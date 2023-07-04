PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — The 4th of July has finally arrived and it has been one of those typical Florida days with Sun and some pop ups throughout the afternoon and evening.

For the rest of the evening showers will start to fizzle out which is good news for the firework shows tonight. Around the time fireworks are going on shower chances will around 10 to 20 percent. A isolated pop up is possible, otherwise conditions are looking good for all the firework shows tonight. Lows tonight will be in the mid 70s in our inland areas and upper 70s along the coastline.

Tomorrow will be similar to what today looked like. Dry start in the morning and some of these Seabreeze convection will start up some storms in the afternoon and evening. Nothing severe is expected with these storms. Rain chances tomorrow will be around 60 to 70 percent.

The rest of week looks similar to the pattern I have already mentioned above. Dry in the morning and some afternoon/evening showers and storms. Highs throughout the week will be in the upper 80s to low 90s along the coastline and low to mid 90s in our inland areas. Heat index values will still be hot around 100 to 105 so its important to stay hydrated. Otherwise happy Independence Day.