PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV)- For the rest of your Sunday dry conditions remain. Humidity levels were low today, but will increase tonight. For the start of your work week, the same story holds. Can expect some low humidity levels tomorrow, but as we go into Tuesday that is when we start to see some moisture in our area.

Stray showers are possible throughout the entire week. With a cold front that will just miss us Wednesday. A High pressure system builds out in the Gulf of Mexico bring something warming air through the week.

Taking a look a next week though is when we could our first significant rainfall in about 2 weeks. A cold front will be arriving around Friday evening. Friday night into Saturday morning will have showers and a possibility of some thunderstorms as well. As we get closer we should know if there is any sever potential or not.