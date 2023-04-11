PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — Happy Tuesday everyone. Dry conditions continue for your Tuesday with temperatures sitting in the upper 60s to low 70s right now. Tonight we can expect no much to change. Temperatures dropping in the mid 50s to low 60s across the Panhandle.

Tomorrow we will have a dry start. Highs tomorrow are expected to be the mid to upper 70s with that Gulf Low finally making its presence known around the evening hours of Wednesday.

The heaviest showers will come late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. During the timeline is when we will see the heaviest showers and chance for severe weather. There is marginal risk for the coastline tomorrow and a marginal risk for our entire viewing area for Thursday.

Dry conditions are expected after this system moves through for most of your weekend. Another system starts to make its way through our area Sunday morning. Right now to early to tell if there is any chance of severe weather with this cold front.

Drier conditions are expected for the start of your work week.