PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — A hit or miss out today with showers and storms. Our Coastal areas remained mostly dry, but our inland areas saw some heavy downpours at times. All of us will have a quick break from showers tonight with foggy conditions expected tonight and isolated showers returning Sunday.

For Sunday showers return with temperatures staying warm all across the Panhandle. Most of the of showers will be in our Inland areas with the severe weather to the north of us in Alabama.

Showers linger Monday with a cold front finally making its way through our area Tuesday. Tuesday seems to be our next chance for severe weather, but right now to far out to tell. After Tuesday we have a brief cool down Wednesday with a quick warm up Thursday.