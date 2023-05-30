PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — A chilly start for your Tuesday as winds are still coming out of the north. Temperatures will quickly rise as a high-pressure system starts to work its way into our area today. High temperatures for today along the coastline will be in mid-80s, and our inland areas will be in the upper 80s with a chance of some Seabreeze showers later in the day.

Tonight winds start to shift a little north easterly. Forecasted lows tonight are expected to be in the upper 60s with clouds building in late.

Tomorrow there is a better chances of showers as a upper level trough works across the Gulf states. Right now it is a hit or miss for Wednesday and Thursday with showers. Rain chances at the current moment are between 30-50 percent. Highs are expected to be similar to today.

For the rest of the week that upper level troughing will begin to push eastward. Depending on the timing and location of the upper level trough that could increase or decrease rain chances throughout the week. If the trough pushes towards the southeast then that would increase our rain chances.