PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Another gorgeous day in the Panhandle with those dry conditions holding throughout to start the week, but rain is on the way.

Today started out a little cool with lows this morning in the upper 40s to low 50s areawide which made it the coolest morning of the season thus far. Temperatures throughout the day though have been perfect. Sitting the low to mid 70s. Finally feeling like Fall outside.

Tonight more cool dry air will be in control. Lows tonight will in the mid to upper 40s in our inland locations and low 50s along the coastline. So another cool night is ahead. Beside the cool air everything else will be nice. A few clouds, but mostly clear conditions are expected.

Tomorrow much of the same is still expected. Wind from North/Northeast will hold until later into the evening as winds start to shift more westerly. Dewpoints will be on rise tomorrow and wind will die down which will help reduce fire danger. Still no rain is expected tomorrow. Maybe a stray shower, but mostly dry and sunny conditions are expected. Highs tomorrow expected be in the upper 70s.

The rest of the weeks things get interesting. Everything stays dry until Wednesday evening when remnants of Tropical Storm Lidia will bring showers Wednesday and Thursday. Still to far out to determine how much rain, but heavy rain is possible. Drier conditions are expected going into the weekend. Temperatures this week will be on rise Tuesday reaching into the low 80s but cool back down Wednesday and Thursday, and once again warm back up by the weekend. A week from today looks like another cool pattern that we are experiencing right now, but looks to hold.

The tropics remain quiet right now. Only have one area of interest just off the coast of Africa that will make its way to the central Atlantic this week. 40 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 80 percent chance of formation over the next 7 days.