PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — High pressure coming out of the north with be in control for the next few days. Cool Conditions are expected tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Tonight lows are expected to be in the low to mid 50s in our inland areas and upper 50s for our coastal areas. Winds will continue to be out of the north for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Tomorrow we will have a cool start for the day, but it will warm up rather fast. Highs tomorrow are expected to be in the low 80s, with cooling conditions expected tomorrow night.

The rest of the week will be interesting. High pressure starts to move out towards the Atlantic. Low pressure system takes its place with a warm front moving in Tuesday night into Wednesday Morning. Showers starting around Tuesday night. The heaviest showers will be coming in by Wednesday evening.

Showers continue on throughout Thursday and Friday as well. Right now models are inline with showers From Wednesday through Friday. Severe weather is still to far out, but right now looks like the main concern is heavy amounts of rain between 1 to 2 inches and damaging wind.