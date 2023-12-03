PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — If you are tired of the rain I have some good news for you.

Frontal boundary finally making its way out towards the east with show showers lingering on in this evening towards the Forgotten Coastline. So far total rainfall totals sitting between 4 to 8 inches for most. In Panama City we have received right at 8 inches of rainfall. Between Panama City and Apalachicola was where the heaviest rainfall was. Totals there being reported of 10 inches and higher. So the drought conditions we had earlier this month are over. Flooding is a concern but becomes less of a concern with dry air moving in this evening.

Tonight that dry air from the northwest takes place, but clouds still linger on. Lows tonight expected to be in mid 50s areawide. Winds will be calm tonight as well. A slight chance of a shower is possible, but nothing like the last two nights. Tomorrow with the dry air in place temperatures will be cooler. Highs in the upper 60s, but the cold air really does not arrive until later this week. Early Thursday morning frost looks possible north of the I-10 corridor. Lows that morning in the low 40s along the coastline and in the mid 30s in our inland locations. Our next chance of rain comes this weekend with another front looking possible.