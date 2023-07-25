PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — A beautiful and comfortable start for your Tuesday. Temperatures are starting to warm up out their but right now sitting in the low to mid 70s.

For the rest of the day that frontal boundary that has been lingering around the last few days will finally leave and a high pressure will push into the southeast. This riding effect will bring drier conditions for your Tuesday. Rain pops will around 20 percent today. Highs are forecasted to be in the low 90s.

Tonight much of the same as today. Very slim chance of rain and lows tonight will be in the low 70s for our inland areas and mid 70s along the coastline. For the rest of the week the dry pattern will hold but temperatures will start to get warming by the end of the week which could bring back potential heat advisory’s. Otherwise highs this week will be around 90 degrees for the coastline and low to mid 90s in our inland areas with rain pops between 20 to 30 percent.