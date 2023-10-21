PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Another beautiful and windy day in the panhandle, with more dry weather on the way.

Tonight we can expect things to be a little warmer then last night. Lows are expected to be around the upper 50s in our inland locations and low 60s for the coastline. A few clouds from our west will roll in tonight, but still no rain.

Tomorrow will be less windy. Winds will be coming out of the west at 5 mph. Highs tomorrow reaching into the low 80s, with some areas reaching into the mid 80s. again no rain expected.

Once again the story going into the week has been the story throughout the month of October. No rain is expected. Dry weather, and highs in the low 80s. Lows throughout the week in the mid 50s to low 60s.

The tropics right now we are keeping an eye on Hurricane Tammy. For this week tammy will start to take a more northward turn becoming more of a fish storm and potentially affecting Bermuda. After that it is still to far out to tell. There is a chance of Tammy to shift southwest later on but is unlikely at this point. Hurricane season has 40 days left.