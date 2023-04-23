PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMMB-TV) — High pressure still in control of our weather right now. Sunday turned out to be a beautiful day with highs reaching into the 80s.

Tonight clouds build in, but no showers are expected. Winds will becoming out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. That high pressure moves towards Louisville Kentucky with it continuing to wrap winds out of the north for the next few days.

Tomorrow and Tuesday will be nice. Temperatures for your Monday will be a little cooler. Highs are expected to be to in mid to high 70s. Tuesday will be warmer with highs expected to be in low 80s. Tuesday night a shortwave trough that is currently trying to leave the Rockies will make its way into our area.

The low pressure system will eventually makes it way into our area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Showers beginning Wednesday morning and last for the majority of your Wednesday with dry spells in between.

That system will stall out in the gulf for a few days and showers are expected to linger on into Thursday and Friday morning.

Dry conditions finally come back Saturday with another chance of showers going into next Sunday.