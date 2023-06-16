PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Over the last few days we have seen some heavy showers and storms impact the Panhandle. There were multiple reports of down trees and power outages all across Panhandle due too wind gust up around 70 mph this afternoon. After that MCS move through we have seen some nice conditions for the most part. Those dry and warm conditions will hold throughout the evening.

Tonight it will be dry at first and then we start to see showers and storms move back into the Panhandle after midnight. Right now a slight risk for severe weather is still active for the rest of your Friday(Including tonight). Main concerns at this time are damaging winds and hail.

Tomorrow not much changes as showers and storms are forecasted again as a trough still holds in the Southeast. This will continue to provide instability and moisture across our area which will lead to more Mesoscale Convective Systems to come out of the northwest. The SPC has a slight risk for tomorrow as well. Isolated flash flooding, hail, damaging wind and a isolated tornado are the concerns at this time.

The rest of the week much of the same as the trough holds into the southeast. This will push severe weather potential into next week as well. In the case of severe weather it is important to have the Storm Track 13 App or other devices to make sure you are weather aware.