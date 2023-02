PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB-TV) – Scattered showers for reminder of your Saturday. Clearing conditions will start coming into are area tomorrow morning. Clouds to begin your Sunday Morning, but Sunny as we go into Sunday afternoon.

For the start of your work week we will see dry and warm conditions. The best day looks like either Tuesday Or Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Our next chance of moisture will be on Thursday going into Friday.