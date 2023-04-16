PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — After some showers and storms yesterday, and some spotty showers today dry weather finally returns. Tonight we will see cooler air from the north. The temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s, with some places seeing upper 40s for lows.

Tomorrow that cool air from the north holds with temperatures expected to be in the low 70s. That high pressure will start to shift east going into Tuesday. Winds will start to come out of the east/south east with warming conditions expected.

The rest of your week looks dry and warm. Our next chance of rain does not come till Friday afternoon/evening. Still to far out to see if we will see any significant rainfall or storms.