PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It has been a beautiful Thursday. Those nice condtions continue tonight with mostly clear conditions across the Panhandle. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s for our coastal areas and mid to upper 50s for our inland areas. Tomorrow clouds roll in with high temperatures expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday is the main story right as that is when our next chance for severe weather is. Right now there is a marginal risk for our north eastern viewing area, and cant rule out a pop up storm in our coastal areas as well. Overall this is very similar to last weekend, with most of the showers and storms north of I-10. Strong damaging winds are the main worry right now.

For start of next week a brief cool down Sunday, with a warmer pattern on the way for next week. Forecasted temperatures from Tuesday to even next Saturday are in the upper 80s. When it gets closer Monday we will have more of an idea of that warm pattern.