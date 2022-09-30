PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — As the remnants of Hurricane Ian travel northward the Panhandle will be left with more beautiful weather.

Breezes from Thursday and Friday will continue to subside through the upcoming weekend, and the addition of low humidity will keep fire danger apparent. Do not burn in open or outdoor areas this weekend.

The southeastern US will continue to see high temperatures in the mid-80s for the first week of October, with consistent nice weather place for the long term too.

Low temperatures will be on the cooler side to start off the month. Inland areas likely see lows fall into the 50’s, and coastal areas stay in the 60s overnight.

Tropics are for the most part quiet. There is one disturbance in the far eastern reaches of the tropical Atlantic, that could organize over the next 2-5 days, but for now, no impact to land is expected.