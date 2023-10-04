PANAM CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — The dry hazy conditions continued on for your Wednesday, but a cold front is on the way to move the haze out and bring some cooler weather our way.

Tonight not much changing from what it has been the past couple of nights. Lows tonight will be a little warmer as they a expected to be around the mid 60s. Rain coverage at zero percent.

Tomorrow also will be similar to what it has been over the last couple of days. Dry and hazy weather is expected. Highs reaching into the mid to upper 80s. Rain coverage slim. Could see a stray shower along the coastline.

The next seven 7 days still looking dry. Best chance of rain comes Friday when a cold front works into the Panhandle. Showers expected in the afternoon to evening hours. Behind that cold front some cool air will move into the Panhandle causing highs for Saturday to be around 80 to 85 degrees. Sunday morning though will be coolest night we have seen this fall. Lows expected to be around upper 40s to low 50s early Sunday morning. These cool conditions hold going into the week. Monday and Tuesday highs in the upper 70s lows in the mid to upper 50s. A warm up looks to come mid-week next week. With the lack of rainfall and dry air holding droughts and fire concerns are present. Important to make sure you are not doing any outdoor burning.