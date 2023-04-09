PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV)- Dry and cool conditions expected for tonight. Lows will be in the low 50s for our inland areas and mid 50s for our coastal areas, with winds coming out of the north at around 15 mph.

Tomorrow much of same with the forecast. Expecting breezy and cool conditions. It will be a little warmer then it was for Easter. Highs are expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s throughout the Panhandle.

As we go throughout the week the high pressure system that is bringing cool condition will start to shift southeast and the winds will change to southeast. Our next chance of showers comings Thursday with the GFS and Euro both in agreement there will be showers coming from the Gulf of Mexico. The GFS right now is the dryer solution with most of the showers to the west of us. The Euro has showers throughout the Panhandle. As we get closer the details will become finer.