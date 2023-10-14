PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Today was beautiful day as that cold front move through the Panhandle with some cool days ahead of us.

Tonight things will start to cool down after midnight. Lows tonight expected to be around the mid to upper 50s across the Panhandle. Dry conditions are expected tonight. Winds will pick up close to 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow that cold air will start to settle in keeping highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain coverage slim tomorrow with a stray shower possible. Winds coming out of the northwest will bring breeze. Winds will be about 10 to 15 miles per hour. So a cool breezy day is expected Sunday.

The rest of the week dry air holds on here in the Panhandle. Rain chances staying slim and temperatures dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s by early Monday mornings. Some areas could see lows Monday Tuesday morning into the mid 40s. So time to pull out the fall sweater.

The tropics right now we have one named storm Tropical Depression Sean and another area of interest to the south of that. So things starting to quiet down. Neither storm is expected to be a threat to the United States.