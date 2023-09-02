PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Another rainy day in the Panhandle coming to a end as dryer conditions are coming next week.

Today we saw more ongoing showers and storms across the Panhandle. Some of these storms were heavy at times with isolated locations receiving heavy amounts of rainfall. Most of the rain stayed to the west of us here in Panama which is good for locations that saw heavy amounts of rainfall from Hurricane Idalia. Highs today reaching into the mid 80s areawide. I know that is weird to say, but we are not going to complain after the heat we experience in August.

Tonight some showers ongoing mainly along the coast of western Bay and the coast of Walton county. Clearing conditions area wide later tonight. Lows tonight will be a little cooler. Lows expected to be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow going to be a little warmer then today. Highs will be around the upper 80s. High pressure building into are area will bring some dryer air in that forecast. Isolated shower chances tomorrow.

Labor Day high pressure remains in control of the forecast. Dry and nice conditions are expected for your Labor day. Highs will be in low 90s and rain coverage will be minimal.

The rest of the week will stay nice. Highs around 90 degrees until the end of the week and rain chances will be slim. A warm up is expected by the end of the week, but a nice week is in store for the first full week of September.

The tropics is still pretty active at the moment. Have 3 named storms at the Atlantic. Idalia which made landfall Wednesday potentially could make landfall again in southeastern Canada. For the U.S. nothing to worry about at this time. We are watching a tropical wave just of the coast of northwest Africa as it looks to make its way to the Caribbean, but right now just watching.