PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Another dry day in the Panhandle as high pressure out across the eastern seaboard continues to stay in control with more humid air on the way later this week.

Today high pressure off the east coast continues to bring some dry and nice conditions in the panhandle. Highs today reaching into the low to mid 90s. Partly cloudy conditions throughout the day and can’t rule out a stray shower this evening but dry conditions are still expected.

Tonight those dry and cooler conditions hold. Lows tonight are forecast to be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mostly clear conditions are expected.

Tomorrow high pressure of the east coast of Florida will start to shift towards the southeast. Dry conditions are expected once again tomorrow. Highs around 90 to 95 degrees with little rain coverage.

Rain coverage will start to increase after Wednesday. As that high pressure system continues to progress southeastward a weak cold front will start to work from the north and become stationary later on in the week. This will increase moisture in our area. Rain coverage this weekend between 30 to 40 percent.

The tropics right now remain interesting with a new tropical depression forming earlier today. Tropical depression 13 which looks likely to become a hurricane if not a major hurricane by this weekend. This storm will continue to push west northwest and looks to bring impacts to the Leeward islands by the weekend potentially Puerto Rico as well. The eastern seaboard of the U.S. needs to keep a close eye on this storm. Right now still to far out, but keep a close eye on that and another tropical wave just off the coast of West Africa that looks to become tropical depression 14 in the next several days.