PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Isolated showers continuing this evening, but dry air will start to move in later tonight.

Tonight isolated showers and storms linger on in the Panhandle, with dry northeast air moving into after midnight. Rain coverage tonight around 20 to 30 percent. After midnight not much shower activity. Lows tonight expected to be in the upper 60s along the coastline and mid 60s for our inland locations.

Tomorrow that dry air from the northeast will hold keeping rain coverage at 10 percent. Highs tomorrow will still be around the mid to upper 80s. The story tomorrow will be wind. Wind speeds are expected to be between 15 to 20 mph. With gust of 25 mph possible.

This weekend the dry air holds. Rain coverage will be very slim. Highs will be a little warmer. Almost around 90 degrees. Rain chances start to increase as we go into Monday of next week as a frontal boundary will works it way into are area.

Looking at the tropics right now tropical depression 16 is the story right now. It continues to push norward towards the coast of North Carolina. It’s expected to be a tropical storm by the time it makes landfall. Another area of interest is in the central Atlantic. Models are suggesting this will not only form into a cyclone, but potentially a hurricane next week. Right now too far out to see exactly what it will do. Right now looks like another fish storm.