PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — After what was a wet week last week dry air is starting to build bringing with it nice conditions this week.

Today upper level riding continuing to build in the southeast. Highs today reaching into the upper 80s to low 90s across the Panhandle. A few showers and storms earlier today, but with more dry air building in this evening will cause rain coverage for later to be slim.

Tonight that dry air mass holds and will continue to bring much nicer conditions then we saw earlier this summer. Almost will feel like Fall. Lows tonight in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Labor Day not much difference then today. High pressure holding as pleasant weather is expected. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to low 90s across the area. Good weather for a cookout. A stray shower or two is possible, but mostly sunny conditions are expected.

The rest of the week dry air will be the story. Very slim rain across the area. This week will be the opposite of last week. As we saw rain for the majority of the week last week and this week it will be dry. Temperatures still staying in the upper 80s to low 90s for the beginning of the week. Upper level riding will build to the west which will increase temperatures going into the weekend.

The tropics right now remain active. Two named storms with Gert and Katia still out in the Atlantic. There is an area of interest right now and that is just of the coast of West Africa and it looks like Lee will form this week. Path for it has it heading west and then finally turning northwest by the time it makes its way into the Caribbean. Right now still watching.