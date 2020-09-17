DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Drone footage by John Oldshue captured massive flooding along Fish River in Baldwin County Thursday.
Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.
LATEST STORIES
- More flooding could be possible in Jackson County
- Once submerged, Okaloosa Island’s roads are on their way to recovery
- Claims of ICE detention center hysterectomies spark investigations
- Cherished Destin restaurant faces damages from Sally
- VIDEO: Astounding view of Orange Beach devastation from drone after Sally