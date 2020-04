PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Aerial footage of Thursday’s tornado damage to downtown Panama City was captured by Jimmy Branch, age 13.

Jimmy’s father, Allan Branch, co owner of History Class Brewing Company posted the footage to his Facebook page with a message to the community:

“After being dealt with a CAT5 Hurricane, pandemic, and today’s little tornado. It’s easy to feel bummed out…but fight against that spiral. Bay County, we are unstoppable together, you are what makes this place special.”