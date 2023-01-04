PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — High pressure will settle into the Panhandle overnight Wednesday, creating a slight cool down for the end of the week.

Thursday morning temperatures will rise from the 50s to the mid-60s for the afternoon. The coolest day in the 7-day forecast then comes Friday.

Afternoon high temperatures are expected to stay just below 60 degrees for inland areas, while coastal regions level out in the lower 60s.

By the upcoming weekend, the last of the cold temperatures will be on their way out. Frost may be possible Saturday morning, with lows in the upper 30s. However, temperatures rebound once again with 68-70 degree highs Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Another frontal boundary could bring showers to the region early next week, but global models are still in much disagreement regarding timing. Those details will be sorted out in the coming days.