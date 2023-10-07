PANAM CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Cool dry air made it’s way into the Panhandle today. Highs today reaching into the low 80s with cooler conditions on the way.

Tonight winds from the North will hold continuing to keep things dry and cool. The Fire weather Warning has been lifted, but highly encourage people to still not burn tonight and into tomorrow as dry air and breezy conditions will be present. Lows tonight will be coolest of the season. Inland locations around the mid to upper 40s. The coastline can expect the low 50s.

Tomorrow not much changing. A cool start leading too a nice fall evening across the Panhandle. Highs tomorrow reaching into the mid to upper 70s. Fire danger is something to keep an eye on tomorrow.

Going to the rest of the week dry air holds Monday and Tuesday, but more moisture will roll in each day. Wednesday we will finally see some showers coming from the Gulf. This is the remnants of Tropical Storm Lidia from the Eastern Pacific. Heavy rain is something to keep an eye on at this time. Showers also expected Thursday and Friday with more isolated showers by next weekend.

The tropics right there is no named storms. There is an area just off the coast of Africa that looks to become a named storm this week, but will head towards the central Atlantic. 54 days are left in Hurricane season.