PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Cool condtions are expected over the next couple of days. There is currently a freeze watch in Walton, Washington, Holmes and Jackson counties. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s for our coastal areas, however low temperatures in our inland areas will be the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow high temperatures will only reach the mid 50s for our coastal areas and low 50s for our inland areas. Really the chance for those temperatures to drop below freezing for our inland areas begins early Monday morning. Forecasted low as of right now is 32 degrees. So if you live in Walton, Washington, Holmes, Or Jackson I would find a way to stay updated with a chance of a early morning freeze Monday morning.

Going into Tuesday evening that high pressure systems starts to move out toward the Atlantic, bringing some warmer temperatures for your Tuesday, and that patter will hold for the reminder of your week. Right now no chances of rain in that forecast and from mid week next week to the start of next weekend looks nice.