PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — Isolated showers throughout the evening. Tonight we can expect those showers to move out, with drier and cool conditions tonight. Lows will be in the low 50s for our inland areas, and mid 50s for our coastal areas.

Tomorrow a warm up is expected. That high pressure system that is to the northeast of us right now will shift toward the southeast, and the wind pattern will change to an easterly wind. We could still a stray shower tomorrow, but it is looking rather dry for Tuesday, with temperatures expected to be in the low to mid 70s for your highs.

Mid-week is when things get interesting. A upper level low starts to develop in the Gulf portions of Texas and Louisiana. Wednesday will start out dry, but showers start to roll in Wednesday night.

Thursday that upper level low pushes towards the north east, as showers continue throughout your Thursday. Right now no severe weather threat is associated with this upper level low. Scattered showers are expected throughout the day.

Friday morning is when we can expect showers to move on out, and warmer weather to come back in that forecast. Almost back in 80s for your Friday.

The weekend starts off dry. Saturday is looking like the best day of the week with forecasted highs expected to be in the low to mid 80s. When Sunday comes around is when we see another chance of showers. A cold front is expected to make its way through our area. It is too early to tell whether or not we will see any severe weather with this, as right now it is just looking like some scattered shower activity. We will keep you updated throughout the week if anything changes.