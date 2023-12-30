PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — The cold air still staying put here across the Panhandle, but warmer conditions are on the way for New Year’s.

Thanks to winds out of the north today temperatures staying cool. Highs today reaching into the mid 50s. Overall clear conditions, but winds have been somewhat breezy along the coastline which Bay and Gulf have Double Red Flags flying today.

Tonight cool conditions still expected across the Panhandle. Lows tonight in the mid to upper 30s along the coastline and once again near freezing inland. Frost is likely areawide early tomorrow morning with frost advisory for the Forgotten Coastline.

Tomorrow high pressure system from the south will move in which will help winds switch from the north to the southwest. With warm air coming from the Gulf of Mexico highs tomorrow expected to be in the 60s areawide. So New Years Eve looking clear.

Going into when the Ball drops expected clear conditions as well with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. The rest of New Years day does not actually look that bad. There is a chance of showers along the coast, but just light to moderate showers are expected. Highs New Years Day back into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday through next weekend will be up and down with temperatures. Another cool down expected Tuesday. Lows early Tuesday morning expected to be in the the 30s once. Warming up again Wednesday, but showers and a storm look likely. No severe weather threat at this time. Then cool again going into weekend.