PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Low pressure system once again brought scattered showers throughout the area today with more scattered showers tomorrow, but dry air is on the way.

Tonight still seeing some showers hanging around till midnight. Partly cloudy conditions will be out there tonight. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow a cold front will start to work its way into the Panhandle. Early morning storms from Bay County eastward are likely. Storms starting around 5 am and staying around into the afternoon hours. Rain coverage is expected to be 50 percent for our coastal and inland areas. Highs tomorrow in the upper 80s with some areas at 90 degrees.

After tomorrow dry air will come into the panhandle. Decreasing dewpoints and rain chances. Highs throughout the week will steadily drop. From high 80s to mid 80s by next weekend. Starting to feel a little bit like fall. Rain coverage starts to increase later on in the week, but just pop ups.

The tropics right now still busy, but nothing to worrying for us. Lee made impact today at around 2 AM CDT in Nova Scotia. Margot is still a fish storm, and TD 15 which looks likely will become Nigel at some point next week will also be a fish storm.