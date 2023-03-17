PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A cold front made its way through today bring with it some severe weather. Earlier this evening a Confirmed Tornado Warning happen from Inlet Beach all the way to west portions of bay county. Just got some local storm reports of this tornado. Right now no structural damage is reported.

After tonight cooler temperatures will impact our area. You can see where that cold air line is. The temperatures tonight will drop rather quickly with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow temperatures remain cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Going into Monday morning and Tuesday Morning though there is a chance of some patchy frost with low temperatures expected to be the mid to upper 30s.