PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Dry and warm conditions tonight with clouds rolling in for your early morning hours for your Friday. Showers will start around Noon for your Friday. Once we approach the evening hours for your Friday is when we will see some of the heavy showers. There is a chance of severe weather with this cold front. Right now all of our viewing area is under a slight risk, with the main risk right now being strong winds, and a chance for isolated Tornadoes.

Going into the weekend that cold front lingers around Saturday. Showers expected till 9PM Saturday across the Panhandle. After Saturday evening though we start seeing some clearing, but cooling conditions. High temperatures expected for your Sunday is in the mid to upper 50s.