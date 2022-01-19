PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – From the start of 2022, the Southeast has seen a more active winter time pattern.

Since January 1st, areas like Mississippi and Alabama that slimly see snowfall, let alone much winter precipitation in general, have tracked 4 or 5 storm systems that produced some sort of snow, sleet, or freezing rain.

Huntsville, Alabama has reported 3.2 inches of snow this year, which is about 2 inches greater than their January average.

This week, the Southeast is again monitoring a storm system that could bring winter precipitation far enough south to impact the Florida Panhandle.

On Wednesday evening a progressing cold front from the west will shift eastward.

The elongated system will be pushed by a large arctic air mass, which will cause some associated frontal moisture to freeze, becoming snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain, or a mix depending on location.

In our area, most weather models are calling for rain across the board, but there is potential for a small amount of freezing precipitation in our far northwestern territories as the front passes overnight/early Friday morning.

Portions of southwest Alabama like Camden, Burnt Corn, Grove Hill, and areas surrounding have a better chance for a freezing rain event. Still, only light accumulations are expected.

Despite the lack of snow, cold conditions remain on tap for the upcoming weekend.

Friday overnight, coastal and inland area low temperatures will range through the 30’s, likely accompanied by rain and some wind.

Dryness pushes in Saturday, with the potential to bring our coastal region down to near freezing temperatures overnight.

Long term projections for next week keep the region relatively cool as well.